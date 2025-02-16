Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lessened by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,765,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,477,000 after acquiring an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,017,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,655.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 270,234 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

