Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Lowered by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 185,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

