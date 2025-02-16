Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. 911,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,688. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.