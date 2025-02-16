Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 373,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

