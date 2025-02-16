NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.6% per year over the last three years.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NXG traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 32,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,692. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.