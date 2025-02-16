NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
NSFDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About NXT Energy Solutions
