NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NSFDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

About NXT Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.