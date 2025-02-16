OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIM opened at $25.04 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

