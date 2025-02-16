OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
OFS Credit Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.
OFS Credit Company Profile
