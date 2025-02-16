Omaha Corp Boston Sells 7,806 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,713,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,703,815.04. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $99,021.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,682.80.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $478.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 938,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Boston Omaha by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 559,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 78,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

