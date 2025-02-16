OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 21,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

