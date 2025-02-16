ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $41,055.28 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $41,055.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,698.48. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,879 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,871.15.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,580.44.

On Friday, January 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $6,643.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 500 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $3,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $44,248.32.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $26,656.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $114,067.50.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22.

On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $288.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.52. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ON24 by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ON24 by 151.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

