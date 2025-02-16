Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.42 and traded as low as C$108.88. Onex shares last traded at C$110.18, with a volume of 98,092 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Onex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 17.51 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

