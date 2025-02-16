Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.10 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

