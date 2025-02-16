OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.37.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

