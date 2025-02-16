Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orpea Price Performance
Shares of Orpea stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Orpea has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
Orpea Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orpea
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.