Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Orpea stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Orpea has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

