Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Down 30.2% in January

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 217,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

