Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 169.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.