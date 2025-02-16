Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Sells $530,535.00 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,715. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tami Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Tami Rosen sold 9,846 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $119,924.28.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Tami Rosen sold 21,547 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $214,823.59.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 473,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 304,890 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

