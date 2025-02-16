PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.06 ($4.19) and traded as high as GBX 336.40 ($4.23). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 329.08 ($4.14), with a volume of 274,082 shares changing hands.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.71.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

