Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 861,788 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

