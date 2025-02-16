Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,698 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

