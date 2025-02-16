Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $456.24 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

