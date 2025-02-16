Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.01.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
