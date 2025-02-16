Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,462 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,297,000 after buying an additional 1,365,570 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 561,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $47.74.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
