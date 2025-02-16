Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,145 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Seer worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seer by 34.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

