Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 1.32. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

