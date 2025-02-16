ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.91. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 189,721 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

