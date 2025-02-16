Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Update

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR stock remained flat at $22.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,932. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

