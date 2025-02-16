Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Update

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of PYCR stock remained flat at $22.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,932. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on PYCR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.