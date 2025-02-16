Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 826,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,181.0 days.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
PEGRF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.
Pennon Group Company Profile
