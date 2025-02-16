Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,236,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 826,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,181.0 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

