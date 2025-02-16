Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $2.94

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.945 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Pennon Group stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.