Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) to Issue Dividend of $2.94

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.945 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 27.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

