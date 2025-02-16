PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $145.21. Approximately 1,020,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,731,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

