PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $145.21. Approximately 1,020,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,731,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
