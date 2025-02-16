Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.5% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VRT opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

