Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,076,000. Lam Research makes up about 5.3% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 95.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 27.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

