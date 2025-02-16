Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $23.83 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.65% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

