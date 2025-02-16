Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 10th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Perella Weinberg Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $23.83 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
