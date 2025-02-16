Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 18,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,689. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

