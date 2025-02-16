Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 107,200,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

