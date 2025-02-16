Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 107,200,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.76.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.