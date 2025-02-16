PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 1458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

PHSC Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82.

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. PHSC had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.58%.

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £8,767.22 ($11,034.89). Insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

