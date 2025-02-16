Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $423.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

