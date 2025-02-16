Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

