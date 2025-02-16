Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

