Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 54,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,488. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

About Pintec Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.