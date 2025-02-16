Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 54,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,488. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
About Pintec Technology
