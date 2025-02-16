Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,771. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

See Also

