Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.
Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,771. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
