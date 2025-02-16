PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PodcastOne by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 31,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,519. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PodcastOne will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

