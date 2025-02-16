Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 152,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,930. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million, a P/E ratio of 163.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.15%.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,734. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust



Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

