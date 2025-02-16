Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 873,519 shares traded.
Potash America Stock Performance
About Potash America
Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.
Featured Stories
