Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Up 17.6% in January

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 686,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder David Nierenberg acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,366.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,484. This trade represents a -298.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 1,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Potbelly by 662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.39. 167,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,920. The stock has a market cap of $370.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.