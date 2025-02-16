Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,117,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 221,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Power Metals Stock Up 17.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

