Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 17.6% – What’s Next?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,117,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 221,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

