Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 929,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 216,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Power Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a PE ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
